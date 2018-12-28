Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners cut shares of Hanmi Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 27,402 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 504,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 55,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

