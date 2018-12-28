HCP, Inc. (HCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report sales of $448.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.10 million and the highest is $457.86 million. HCP posted sales of $443.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCP from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NYSE:HCP opened at $27.81 on Friday. HCP has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 82,532 shares of HCP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $2,435,519.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in HCP by 87.7% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCP in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HCP in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

