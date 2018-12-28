Head-To-Head Comparison: Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) and Mobileye (MBBYF)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Mobileye (OTCMKTS:MBBYF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and Mobileye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mobileye 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.39%.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Mobileye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 29.78% 31.36% 20.25% Mobileye N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Mobileye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $764.61 million 1.22 $207.21 million N/A N/A Mobileye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mobileye shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Mobileye on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Mobileye Company Profile

Mobileye N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing and After Market. The company's sensing products detect vehicles, pedestrians, and general objects, as well as detects roadway markings, such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers, and similar items; identifies and reads traffic signs, directional signs, and traffic lights; and provides mapping for autonomous driving. Its sensing products and technologies also creates a RoadBook of localized drivable paths and visual landmarks using proprietary Road Experience Management technology; and provides proprietary software algorithms and EyeQ chips that perform interpretations of the visual field to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris, and other obstacles. In addition, the company provides enhanced cruise control, pre-lighting of brake lights, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as related smartphone application. It serves original equipment manufacturers, tier 1 system integrators, fleets and fleet management systems providers, insurance companies, leasing companies, and others through distributors and resellers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. Mobileye N.V. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. As of August 21, 2017, Mobileye N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Corporation.

