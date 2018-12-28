Head-To-Head Comparison: First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp (FFNM) & KeyCorp (KEY)

First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp (OTCMKTS:FFNM) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 2 6 14 0 2.55

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $22.56, suggesting a potential upside of 52.61%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp $6.87 billion 2.21 $1.30 billion $1.36 10.81

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp.

Dividends

First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp 21.47% 12.56% 1.27%

Summary

KeyCorp beats First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Federal of Northrn Mchgn Bncrp

First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal of Northern Michigan that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers NOW and money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans, as well as investment securities and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through eight full-service facilities located in Alpena, Cheboygan, Emmet, Iosco, Otsego, Montmorency, and Oscoda Counties, Michigan. First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Alpena, Michigan.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals. It also purchases retail auto sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, and commercial property and casualty insurance products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its products and services through 1,197 retail banking branches and 1,572 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

