Head-To-Head Comparison: Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) vs. NTT Docomo (DCM)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and NTT Docomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.66 $6.80 million N/A N/A NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than NTT Docomo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gilat Satellite Networks and NTT Docomo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT Docomo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilat Satellite Networks and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks 5.91% 7.35% 4.34% NTT Docomo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gilat Satellite Networks does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats NTT Docomo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

