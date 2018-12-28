Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTA. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

NYSE:HTA opened at $25.28 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after purchasing an additional 460,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after purchasing an additional 460,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,314,000 after purchasing an additional 625,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,400,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.