Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,381 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 385,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 52,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $68,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

