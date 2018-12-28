Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $11.23 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,628,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,273 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $3,009,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 109.6% during the first quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 28,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,268,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,672,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In related news, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $619,838.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

