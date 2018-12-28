Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $821,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,233.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $594.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-acquires-new-position-in-comfort-systems-usa-inc-fix.html.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.