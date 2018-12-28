Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,188,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,909,000 after buying an additional 604,884 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of HMS by 45.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 482,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,133,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter worth about $27,949,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of HMS by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 655,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 76,738 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HMS news, Director William F. Miller III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,018 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Williams sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $354,812.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,634.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,193,745 shares of company stock worth $41,545,016 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on HMS in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. First Analysis upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on HMS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

