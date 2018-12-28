Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $593,000 Position in Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,963.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

PRTY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 213,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $2,511,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Peter Harrison bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,813.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,977.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 158,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,075. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $593,000 Position in Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-has-593000-position-in-party-city-holdco-inc-prty.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.