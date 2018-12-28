Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Position in CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of CorVel worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,213 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $193,133.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,069,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,959,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,100 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $333,642.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,886,790 shares in the company, valued at $123,433,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,411 shares of company stock worth $11,743,154. Insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $61.87 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.54.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.18 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 24.51%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

