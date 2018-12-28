Herc Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 576 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 526% compared to the typical daily volume of 92 put options.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $26.19 on Friday. Herc has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $705.33 million, a PE ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.86 million. Herc had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, Director Herbert L. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,513,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,671,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after purchasing an additional 109,882 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,219,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herc by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Herc by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 273,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on Herc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

