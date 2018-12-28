Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRTG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

HRTG opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $374.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.36. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,001,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,080,061.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Masiello bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $96,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,703.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,682 shares of company stock valued at $487,093 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 52.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

