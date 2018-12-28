Hershey Co (HSY) Receives $103.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $2,291,932.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,677 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. 579,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. Hershey has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $114.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

