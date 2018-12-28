Hess (HES) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.48 and last traded at $40.54. Approximately 137,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,536,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.69%.

In other news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hess by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 46,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

