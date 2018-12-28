HiCoin (XHI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,929.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, HiCoin has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $978,844.00 and $1,929.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

