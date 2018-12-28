Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 1,301,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after buying an additional 944,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 186,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 56.40%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

