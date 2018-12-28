HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HMS were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HMS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 158,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HMS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

In related news, Director William F. Miller III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Nustad sold 112,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $3,893,432.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,193,745 shares of company stock worth $41,545,016. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-shares-sold-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.