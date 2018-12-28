Home Depot Inc (HD) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $170.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

