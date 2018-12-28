HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). HOQU has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $970,302.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,118,386 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

