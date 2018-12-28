Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) EVP Purchases $18,360.00 in Stock

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) EVP Sarah M. Vasquez purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $18,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HHC opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Howard Hughes from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 122.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

