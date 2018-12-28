HP Inc. (HPQ) Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $607,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $4,044,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,177,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,104,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in HP by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 15.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $20.38 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 188.62%. The business had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 3,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $91,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,538,914. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

