Huami (HMI) vs. Cray (CRAY) Head to Head Contrast

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cray and Huami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Huami 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cray currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.37%. Huami has a consensus price target of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 57.95%. Given Huami’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huami is more favorable than Cray.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cray and Huami’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cray $392.51 million 2.20 -$133.82 million ($1.01) -20.93 Huami $314.91 million 1.84 $25.77 million N/A N/A

Huami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cray.

Profitability

This table compares Cray and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cray -33.95% -10.56% -7.25% Huami 8.94% 23.87% 13.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Cray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Huami shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huami beats Cray on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cray

Cray Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments. The company offers a range of Cray XC series supercomputers, including Cray XC40, Cray XC50, and Cray XC50-AC; Cray CS series supercomputers comprises Cray CS500 and Cray CS-Storm; and analytics products, such as Cray Urika-GX platform used for production-class big data analytics workloads. It also provides storage and data management products comprising cray clusterstor storage systems that embeds the Lustre parallel file system and other software in an optimal configuration; and Cray DataWarp applications accelerator, a DataWarp technology that addresses a problem experienced by supercomputing customers. In addition, the company offers custom engineering solutions; and customer support services consisting of hardware and software maintenance, applications support, installation project management, system installation and de-installation, site preparation, and technical training for its systems, as well as ancillary services in application consulting, third-party software support, site engineering, on-site analysts for defined projects, and specialized training. Cray Inc. sells its products through direct sales force and a partner network of global and regional resellers. It serves clients ranging from government agencies or funded research laboratories, academic institutions, and commercial entities in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tera Computer Company and changed its name to Cray Inc. in 2000. Cray Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc. under the Xiaomi brand. It also provides mobile apps, such as Mi Fit that focuses on sports and fitness functions for users of Xiaomi wearable products; and Amazfit, which focuses on functions related to health and medical care for users of its self-branded products. Huami Corporation has a strategic alliance with Timex Group to develop smart watches. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

