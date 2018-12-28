Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 222.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 168,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.97 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Huazhu Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

