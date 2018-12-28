Huobi Token Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $56.25 million and $25.10 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00028569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.96 or 0.12137198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

