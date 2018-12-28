IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24,865.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,104 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 60,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $255,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $256.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $682,999.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

