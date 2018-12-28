iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

KANG stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. iKang Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 0.13.

Get iKang Healthcare Group alerts:

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The medical research company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KANG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iKang Healthcare Group during the second quarter worth about $2,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iKang Healthcare Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iKang Healthcare Group during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in iKang Healthcare Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Medical Examinations, and Other Medical Services and Dental Services. The company offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab test, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iKang Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.