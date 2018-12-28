Immersion Co. (IMMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Immersion alerts:

In related news, Director David Sugishita sold 50,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $482,118.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,684.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Lacey purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR remained flat at $$8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 148,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,812. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.93. Immersion has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 62.41%. Immersion’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.