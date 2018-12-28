Immunomedics (IMMU) Trading Down 9.4%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 2,503,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,208,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

IMMU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,203,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,206,000 after buying an additional 974,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,057,000 after buying an additional 699,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,742,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after buying an additional 1,019,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,640,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 422,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

