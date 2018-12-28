IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 618,476 shares, a drop of 0.9% from the November 30th total of 624,395 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,510,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,924,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMPAC Mortgage stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of IMPAC Mortgage worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of IMPAC Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 7th.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae.

