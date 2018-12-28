Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,019,654 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 7,539,725 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,694 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $25.48 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after buying an additional 1,281,918 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,778,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after buying an additional 405,925 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 58.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 301,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 151.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth about $4,595,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

