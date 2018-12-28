Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Shares Up 7.7%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12. 626,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 585,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $59.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 1,469,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $2,013,661.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 91,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,905,634 shares of company stock worth $5,300,055 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 364,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 199,796 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 462,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

