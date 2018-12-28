Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor Buys 73,448 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 73,448 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $109,437.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 10,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $15,100.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 47,113 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $74,909.67.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 10,808 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $17,617.04.

On Friday, December 7th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 90,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $161,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 30,110 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $46,068.30.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 49,248 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $72,887.04.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 30,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 225,488 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $315,683.20.

On Friday, November 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 60,105 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $86,551.20.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 29,110 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $40,754.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $1.50 on Friday. Innodata Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.01% of Innodata worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

