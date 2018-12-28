Innova (INN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $112.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Innova has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $137,818.00 and $112.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.