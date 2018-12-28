Inseego (INSG) and True Nature (TNTY) Head to Head Comparison

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -3.98% N/A -5.06% True Nature N/A N/A -21,527.38%

Risk and Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 5.39, suggesting that its stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inseego and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 0 4 0 3.00 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Given Inseego’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than True Nature.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Inseego shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of True Nature shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Inseego shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and True Nature’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $219.30 million 1.34 -$45.73 million ($0.78) -5.12 True Nature N/A N/A -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

True Nature has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Summary

Inseego beats True Nature on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management. Its SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, aviation, asset, and other telematics applications; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations to manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets. The company also provides a range of wireless hardware products address various markets, such as fleet and commercial telematics, after-market telematics, smart city infrastructure management, and remote monitoring and control, as well as security, connected home, and wireless surveillance systems. Its hardware products include mobile hotspots under MiFi brand name; and wireless routers, USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices supported by applications software and cloud services. Inseego Corp. serves wireless operators, distributors, direct sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and other companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

