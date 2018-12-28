Insider Buying: Cape Lambert Resources Limited (CFE) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cape Lambert Resources Limited (ASX:CFE) insider Stefan Muller acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($11,347.52).

Stefan Muller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cape Lambert Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 19th, Stefan Muller acquired 500,000 shares of Cape Lambert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,500.00 ($6,737.59).

Shares of Cape Lambert Resources stock remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 679,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,000. Cape Lambert Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/insider-buying-cape-lambert-resources-limited-cfe-insider-buys-1000000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Cape Lambert Resources

Cape Lambert Resources Limited engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, gold, uranium, lithium, and lead-silver-zinc assets in Australia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company also has an option to acquire 70% interests in the Kitwe cobalt-copper tailings project.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cape Lambert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cape Lambert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.