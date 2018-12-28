Insider Buying: Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Director Gary E. Jacobs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MOTS stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

