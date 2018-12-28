Netcall plc (LON:NET) insider Michael Jackson purchased 200,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Shares of LON NET opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.40) on Friday. Netcall plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.93).

Get Netcall alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a GBX 0.53 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Netcall plc (NET) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/insider-buying-netcall-plc-net-insider-buys-200000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.