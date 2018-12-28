Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) insider Joseph Lind bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NHS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 196,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,281. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the third quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the third quarter worth $200,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 58.8% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 258.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the third quarter worth $514,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

