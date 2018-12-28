Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (FB) COO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,751,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $7,431,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $7,883,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $8,409,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $8,517,850.00.

Facebook stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.20. 22,606,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,699,100. The company has a market cap of $389.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

