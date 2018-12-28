Insider Selling: Yext Inc (YEXT) Insider Sells 11,174 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $149,172.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.88 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.46.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 161,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Yext by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Yext by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Yext by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Yext by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
