Insperity (NSP) and Tapinator (TAPM) Head to Head Comparison

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Insperity has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insperity and Tapinator’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $3.30 billion 1.17 $84.40 million $2.04 45.18 Tapinator $3.14 million 0.76 N/A N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Insperity and Tapinator, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity presently has a consensus price target of $108.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than Tapinator.

Profitability

This table compares Insperity and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 3.41% 123.25% 12.46% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tapinator does not pay a dividend. Insperity pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insperity beats Tapinator on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, the company offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

