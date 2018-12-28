Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) CEO Sells $439,740.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,703.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IPAR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.36. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

