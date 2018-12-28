Inter Parfums (IPAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BWS Financial

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $64.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,703.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $1,206,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 82.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $848,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 45.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

