INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in INTL Fcstone were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,664,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 80,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $663.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.74.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.21). INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

