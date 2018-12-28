Intuit Inc. (INTU) EVP Sells $689,631.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $639,184.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Henry Tayloe Stansbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,302 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total transaction of $1,444,481.64.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit to $234.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $1,273,455,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,793,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,712,000 after buying an additional 1,398,906 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,155,000 after buying an additional 1,290,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

