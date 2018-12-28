Invacio Trading Up 11.8% This Week (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Invacio token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Invacio has a total market cap of $727,541.00 and approximately $1,260.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.02111451 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009834 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005201 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001711 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Invacio Token Profile

Invacio (INV) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,674,042 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

