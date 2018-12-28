Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,045 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $20,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 34,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $56,124.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.90 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

