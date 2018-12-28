Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for B&G Foods (BGS)

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2018 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “B&G Foods which has seen its shares decline in the past six months, posted dismal third quarter 2018 results. During the quarter, both the top and bottom line missed estimates. Moreover, management lowered its 2018 view owing to divestiture of Pirate Brands to Hershey, as well as and repayment of long-term debt. The company remains concerned about the industry-wide freight cost headwinds. We note that Increased freight costs and higher interest expenses marred bottom line in the quarter. Unfortunately, freight costs are expected to remain high throughout the year, which is likely to keep margins under pressure. As a result, management narrowed its adjusted EBITDA view for 2018. Nevertheless, B&G Foods remains poised on strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Further, the company is on track with its inventory reduction plans and also boasts a good history of returning value to its shareholders.”

12/12/2018 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2018 – B&G Foods is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – B&G Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – B&G Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – B&G Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $422.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 110.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

